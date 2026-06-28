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'India must be heard for welfare of world': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

The conference, attended by about 380 delegates from across the country, was inaugurated on Friday by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, the release said.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 16:52 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 16:52 IST
India NewsKarnatakaRSSMohan Bhagwat

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