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India must improve its air conditioner efficiency to save over Rs 10 lakh crore, says study

The study by Nikit Abhyankar and others from the UC Berkeley Goldman School of Public Policy states that ACs, power guzzlers, were becoming the "single largest driver" of peak electricity demand.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 15:27 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 15:27 IST
India NewsEnergy consumptionAir Conditionerpower connection

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