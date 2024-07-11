India needs national legal, social security architecture for gig workers: Congress

New Delhi: Citing legislations by its state governments to ensure justice for gig workers, the Congress on Thursday said India needs a national legal and social security architecture for such workers and hoped that the forthcoming Union Budget will take a step in that direction.

Congress general secretary, in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh said the Karnataka Platform-based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2024 is a landmark rights-based legislation that brings formal rights and social security to platform-based gig workers in the state.

The Karnataka Government last month released a draft of the proposed Karnataka Platform Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2024 aimed to protect their rights in the state with creation of a board, welfare fund and grievance cell among other mechanisms.