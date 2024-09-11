India needs Rs 30 lakh crore investment to achieve target of 500 GW green energy by 2030: Pralhad Joshi

New and Renewable Energy Minster Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that India requires an investment of Rs 30 lakh crore to achieve its ambitious target of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

With an aim to achieve the aforementioned target by 2030 and attract investment, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) will be hosting the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo (RE-INVEST 2024) from September 16 to 18, 2024 at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. India has already added over 200 GW of renewable energy capacity in the country.

Briefing the press about the event, Joshi said an Indo-German platform will be launched at the event for investment in green projects worldwide. He informed that Germany, Denmark, Australia and Norway are country partners for the event.

Joshi said, "We are expecting delegations from Australia, Denmark, Germany, Norway, Singapore, Hong Kong, USA, UK, Belgium, European Union, Oman, UAE and many more".