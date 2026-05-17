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India, Netherlands elevating ties to strategic partnership: PM Modi after talks with Dutch counterpart

Modi began his two-day visit to The Hague on Friday as part of four-nation trip to Europe that is aimed at ramping up bilateral ties in a range of key areas.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 23:07 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 23:07 IST
IndiaNarendra ModiNetherlands

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