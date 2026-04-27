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India, New Zealand sign free trade agreement, to drive $20 billion investment

On 30 per cent of tariff lines of New Zealand, India will provide duty elimination on goods such as wood, wool, sheep meat, and leather-raw hides.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 10:40 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 10:40 IST
India NewsNew ZealandbusinessFree Trade Agreements

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