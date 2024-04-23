JOIN US
india

LIVE
India Politics Updates: Assam CM claims some Congress leaders in Kerala want to form regional party, align with BJP

Track all the latest political updates here only with DH!
Last Updated 23 April 2024, 03:13 IST

Highlights
02:4023 Apr 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Owaisi takes umbrage to stereotyping of Muslims in Modi’s speech

02:4023 Apr 2024

Kerala: Union Minister-BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar to travel by train today for campaigning in Thiruvananthapuram.

02:4023 Apr 2024

Amit Shah's meeting with the BJP general secretaries started at around 11:30 pm yesterday and concluded at around 2 am at the residence of BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi.

03:1323 Apr 2024

In the elections, to use such language, a) It is hate speech, extreme hate speech: CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on PM Modi's statement

03:1323 Apr 2024

Rajeev Chandrasekhar travels on a train from Parassala to Thiruvananthapuram Central today as a part of his election campaigning

03:1323 Apr 2024

Rajasthan's Jalore Lok Sabha seat Vaibhav Gehlot on issues in the constituency

02:4023 Apr 2024

Assam CM Sarma claims some Congress leaders in Kerala want to form regional party, align with BJP

02:4023 Apr 2024

(Published 23 April 2024, 02:42 IST)
