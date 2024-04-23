India Politics Updates: Assam CM claims some Congress leaders in Kerala want to form regional party, align with BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Owaisi takes umbrage to stereotyping of Muslims in Modi’s speech
Kerala: Union Minister-BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar to travel by train today for campaigning in Thiruvananthapuram.
Amit Shah's meeting with the BJP general secretaries started at around 11:30 pm yesterday and concluded at around 2 am at the residence of BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi.
In the elections, to use such language, a) It is hate speech, extreme hate speech: CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on PM Modi's statement
Rajeev Chandrasekhar travels on a train from Parassala to Thiruvananthapuram Central today as a part of his election campaigning
