News Live: Sonia Gandhi pays floral tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

02:1920 Aug 2023
President Droupadi Murmu, VP Dhankhar both express their condolences on the death of nine Indian Army personnel in Ladakh after their vehicle fell into a gorge.
02:1920 Aug 2023
Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to deceased husband and former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary
02:5220 Aug 2023
Non-bailable warrant issued against 10 people for defrauding the govt of Rs 15000 crore using fake ITC documents. All accused are from Delhi and Haryana. Police raid underway in search of them: Noida police
02:5220 Aug 2023
#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary from the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh pic.twitter.com/OMXWIXR3m2