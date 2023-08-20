Home
Home

LIVE
News Live: Sonia Gandhi pays floral tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Track latest updates from India and across the world only with DH!
Last Updated 20 August 2023, 02:52 IST

02:5220 Aug 2023

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to his father Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

02:1920 Aug 2023

President Droupadi Murmu, VP Dhankhar both express their condolences on the death of nine Indian Army personnel in Ladakh after their vehicle fell into a gorge.

02:1920 Aug 2023

Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to deceased husband and former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

02:5220 Aug 2023

Non-bailable warrant issued against 10 people for defrauding the govt of Rs 15000 crore using fake ITC documents. All accused are from Delhi and Haryana. Police raid underway in search of them: Noida police

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image highlighting the word 'fraud'.</p></div>

Representative image highlighting the word 'fraud'.

Credit: iStock Photo

02:5220 Aug 2023

(Published 20 August 2023, 02:52 IST)
