Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: Rescue operations under way after landslide hits Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Good morning readers, as India celebrates Independence Day, the IAF has awarded Rs 300 cr drone contract to Veda Aeronautics. Meanwhile, abroad, Israeli forces have killed 2 Palestinians in a raid on a West Bank refugee camp. Rescue operations are now under way after landslides hit Shimla and Himachal amid heavy rains. Track this and more as DH brings you the latest news in the nation and the world!
Last Updated 15 August 2023, 03:21 IST

Follow Us

03:2015 Aug 2023

Watch: Rescue operations under way after landslide hits Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

02:4815 Aug 2023

Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in raid on West Bank refugee camp

Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in a raid on Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in the occupied West Bank early on Tuesday, a medical source told Reuters.

02:3915 Aug 2023

IAF awards Rs 300 cr drone contract to Veda Aeronautics

As part of its commitment to handhold the domestic drone startup ecosystem, the Indian Air Force has awarded a contract worth nearly Rs 300 crores to Veda Aeronautics.

02:3915 Aug 2023

NADA panel suspends Olympian wrestler Seema Bisla over violation of 'whereabouts failure'

National Anti-Doping Agency's (NADA) Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) suspended Olympian wrestler Seema Bisla for one year due to violation of 'Whereabouts failure'. The ban has started from 12th May.

(Published 15 August 2023, 02:49 IST)
