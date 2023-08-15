News Live: Rescue operations under way after landslide hits Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Good morning readers, as India celebrates Independence Day, the IAF has awarded Rs 300 cr drone contract to Veda Aeronautics. Meanwhile, abroad, Israeli forces have killed 2 Palestinians in a raid on a West Bank refugee camp. Rescue operations are now under way after landslides hit Shimla and Himachal amid heavy rains. Track this and more as DH brings you the latest news in the nation and the world!
Watch: Rescue operations under way after landslide hits Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in raid on West Bank refugee camp
Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in a raid on Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in the occupied West Bank early on Tuesday, a medical source told Reuters.
IAF awards Rs 300 cr drone contract to Veda Aeronautics
As part of its commitment to handhold the domestic drone startup ecosystem, the Indian Air Force has awarded a contract worth nearly Rs 300 crores to Veda Aeronautics.
NADA panel suspends Olympian wrestler Seema Bisla over violation of 'whereabouts failure'
National Anti-Doping Agency's (NADA) Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) suspended Olympian wrestler Seema Bisla for one year due to violation of 'Whereabouts failure'. The ban has started from 12th May.
