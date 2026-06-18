LIVE India Politics LIVE Updates | Uddhav Sena crucial meet in Delhi today amid split buzz

Hello readers. A political crisis continues to brew within the Shiv Sena (UBT), with reports suggesting that six to seven of its nine Lok Sabha MPs are inclined to defect to the ruling Shiv Sena. Earlier, Sanjay Raut held a press conference in Delhi, alleging that money was being offered to party MPs under 'Operation Tiger' to engineer defections. Protesters on Wednesday opposed the rejection of Congress' Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination in Madhya Pradesh through a 'Charkha Satyagraha'. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!