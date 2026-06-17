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India Politics LIVE Updates | 'Rs 15 cr to switch sides?'; Sena (UBT) MPs to meet Shinde in Delhi amid defection buzz

Hello readers, Shiv Sena (UBT) is staring at a crisis, with 'six to seven' of its nine Lok Sabha MPs inclined to switch to the ruling Shiv Sena and camping in the national capital. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde was also headed to Delhi late on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the meltdown of TMC has opened up the Opposition space in West Bengal with Congress and the CPI(M) now seeing an opening to expand their otherwise meagre influence in the state where they once ruled. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 03:36 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 03:23 IST
India NewsBJPCongressWest BengalRahul GandhiDelhiIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNarendra ModiTMCMamata BanerjeeSanjay RautEknath ShindeShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)Raj Thackeray

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