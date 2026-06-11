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India Politics LIVE Updates | Congress to hold 'urgent' meeting today to discuss current political developments
Good morning readers, Congress will be holding 'urgent' meeting today to discuss 'current political developments'. The party is likely to discuss agitational programmes in the wake of BJP publicising 12 years of its government and Narendra Modi 'surpassing' Jawaharlal Nehru’s Prime Ministerial record. Meanwhile, NDA leaders hailed Modi's record tenure. PM Modi said NDA freed India from Cong's 'vicious trap'. Track all the latest political updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 02:46 IST
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India Politics LIVE Updates | Congress to hold 'urgent' meeting on June 11 to discuss 'current political developments'
Published 11 June 2026, 02:46 IST