India Politics LIVE Updates | 'EC, BJP adopted biased approach': Cong leader Surendra Rajput on rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination for the RS polls
Hello readers, the Supreme Court will hear Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's petition challenging the rejection of her nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh today. Meanwhile in West Bengal, TMC's turmoil continues as Kalyan Banerjee wants Mamata to pick him or Abhishek while more MPs quit but some stay for 'Didi'. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
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India Politics LIVE Updates | 'This is theft of an election seat': Congress leader Surendra Rajput on rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections
VIDEO | Lucknow: On the rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, Congress leader Surendra Rajput says, “This is the theft of an election seat. This is the theft of democracy itself. If such circumstances continue to arise, then democracy in the… pic.twitter.com/YAdXY2SzsE