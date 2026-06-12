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India Politics LIVE Updates | 'EC, BJP adopted biased approach': Cong leader Surendra Rajput on rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination for the RS polls

Hello readers, the Supreme Court will hear Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's petition challenging the rejection of her nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh today. Meanwhile in West Bengal, TMC's turmoil continues as Kalyan Banerjee wants Mamata to pick him or Abhishek while more MPs quit but some stay for 'Didi'. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 05:20 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 04:13 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahCongressWest BengalRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCMallikarjun KhargeMamata BanerjeeNDAkalyan banerjee

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