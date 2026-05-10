LIVE India Politics LIVE updates | CM Vijay arrives at Secretariat for first time, police accord ceremonial guard of honour

Hello readers, Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today, heading the first coalition government in the state's history after his party, TVK, mustered two seats more than the magic number of 118. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was present at the ceremony. Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma was elected as leader of BJP's legislature party leader. Track all the latest political updates here, only with DH!