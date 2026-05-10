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India Politics LIVE updates | CM Vijay arrives at Secretariat for first time, police accord ceremonial guard of honour

Hello readers, Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today, heading the first coalition government in the state's history after his party, TVK, mustered two seats more than the magic number of 118. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was present at the ceremony. Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma was elected as leader of BJP's legislature party leader. Track all the latest political updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 07:15 IST
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Highlights
11:3910 May 2026

India Politics LIVE updates | Himanta Biswa Sarma elected as leader of BJP's legislature party leader

09:4710 May 2026

Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in LIVE updates | Rahul Gandhi arrives at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai

09:1910 May 2026

Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in LIVE updates | TVK chief Vijay to take oath with 9 others shortly at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

12:4510 May 2026

India Politics LIVE updates | My best wishes to Vijay for a successful and transformative tenure in service of the people of Tamil Nadu: Siddaramaiah

12:2010 May 2026

India Politics LIVE updates | My good wishes to Thiru Vijay - may he fulfil the hopes of the people of Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi

11:3910 May 2026

India Politics LIVE updates | Himanta Biswa Sarma elected as leader of BJP's legislature party leader

11:0710 May 2026

Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in LIVE updates | PM Modi congratulates Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu CM, says Centre will keep working with state govt to improve people's lives

11:0710 May 2026

Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in LIVE updates | Vijay assures tough action against drugs, says 'I will not touch single paisa of people'

Published 10 May 2026, 02:55 IST
India NewsKeralaTamil NaduAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026Assam Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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