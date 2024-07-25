Home
LIVE
Parliament Live | Budget discussion to continue today in houses

Track all the latest updates from the Parliament proceedings only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 July 2024, 03:05 IST

Highlights
02:4125 Jul 2024

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee slams Union Budget as "anti-people', says NDA government is on "borrowed time"

02:4125 Jul 2024

Will put pressure on Modi government to get legal guarantee for MSP: Rahul Gandhi

02:4125 Jul 2024

Opposition members slam Union Budget in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha; BJP members highlight government's achievements

03:0525 Jul 2024

Budget discussion to continue today in Parliament

02:4125 Jul 2024

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee slams Union Budget as "anti-people', says NDA government is on "borrowed time"

02:4125 Jul 2024

"Sabki thali khali, do ki thali mein pakora, jalebi...": Kharge slams Union Budget in Rajya Sabha

02:4125 Jul 2024

Will put pressure on Modi government to get legal guarantee for MSP: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday held a meeting with a group of farmer leaders in Parliament and assured them that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will put pressure on the government to pass a law to guarantee Minimum Support Price (MSP)

02:4125 Jul 2024

Opposition members slam Union Budget in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha; BJP members highlight government's achievements

