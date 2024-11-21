India Political Updates | Double engine govts will be formed in both Jharkhand, Maharashtra, says Giriraj Singh

Most exit polls on Wednesday predicted victory for the BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls while some gave an edge to the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition in the western state.
Axis MyIndia was the only one to predict victory for the Congress-JMM alliance in Jharkhand with 49-59 seats out of 81 as against only 17-27 seats for the BJP-led NDA and three seats for others.
An estimated 65 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Maharashtra assembly elections on Wednesday, where the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is making a determined bid to retain power and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition is hoping to continue its good showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The figures are provisional, election officials said, adding that 61.74 per cent of polling was recorded in the 2019 assembly elections in the state.
Congress workers ransacked a car transporting an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) to a strong room in Nagpur after polling concluded for the Maharashtra assembly elections, police said.
The police clarified that the EVM in question, which escaped damage in the attack, was not used in polling and it was kept on standby.
The incident took place in the Killa area of Central Nagpur constituency on Wednesday when polling officials were transporting the EVM from booth number 268 to the designated strong room in a car.