Indian Political Updates | Nadda's letter to Kharge over Manipur issue 4D exercise, 'denial, distortion, distraction, defamation', says Jairam Ramesh

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded immediate the arrest of Gautam Adani after the billionaire industrialist was charged in the US for alleged bribery and fraud. Meanwhile, AAP released the first list of 11 candidates for 2025 Delhi elections.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday sounded an early bugle for Delhi elections by announcing its first list of 11 candidates, fielding six turncoats from Congress and BJP after dropping three sitting MLAs and choosing nominees for six of eight BJP seats.
Assembly of people prohibited near all counting centres in Mumbai
The Mumbai police on Thursday issued an order prohibiting any assembly of people in 300-metre radius of all the 36 counting centres in the city. Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly were held on Wednesday and votes will be counted on Saturday.
All parties make claims to form govt in Maharashtra
With counting day right around the corner, the two major parties in the fray have laid claim to the chief ministerial position in Maharashtra. In the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, parties eyeing the top position hope to attain at least 145 seats to form the government.
Will follow Shinde in any direction he goes: MLA Shirsat on allying with Sharad Pawar for CM post
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat on Thursday said his party leaders will follow Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in any direction he goes post-assembly poll results and decisions taken by him will be acceptable to them.
He asserted the party will solidly back Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, as it trusts his leadership, comments coming two days ahead of the state assembly poll results.