Indian Political Updates | No formula for picking CM says Ajit Pawar ahead of Maha Yuti's big reveal today
Hello readers, Maha Yuti is set to reveal next Maharashtra CM today. Amid hectic political developments, the RSS has backed BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis — the Maha Yuti—NDA sweep's chief architect—for the Maharashtra Chief Minister post. Meanwhile, NCP chief whip Anil Patil has claimed unrest in the Maha Vikas Aghadi camp and its five to six MLAs might join the ruling Maha Yuti in the next few months. Track all the latest political updates here, only with DH.
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar touches the feet of his uncle, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar as a mark of respect
08:0625 Nov 2024
'I had anticipated Uddhav Thackeray's loss,' says Kangana Ranaut
08:0625 Nov 2024
'Five to six MVA MLAs might cross over to Maha Yuti soon,' claims NCP chief whip
08:0625 Nov 2024
Maha Yuti to reveal state's next CM today
09:3425 Nov 2024
09:3425 Nov 2024
We hope that the centre will collaborate with us...but if this dictatorship govt refuses to release our funds then we will take appropriate action and will get the funds of Jharkhand: JMM leader Manoj Pandey
#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: JMM leader Manoj Pandey says, " The people of Jharkhand have given historic mandate, so the tenure is also going to be historic. We have our own agenda and issues, there are issues related to the pride of people of Jharkhand. We hope that the centre… pic.twitter.com/Dn58IugtEW
Newly elected Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs to meet under the chairmanship of Uddhav Thackeray, an MLC and former CM
09:1625 Nov 2024
"He is my Kaka, I respect him," said Rohit Pawar, who is MLA from Karjat Jamkhed
Ajit Pawar takes a dig at Rohit - "Has I addressed a rally what would have happened"
09:0525 Nov 2024
The constitution will complete 75 years (of formation), therefore we are celebrating 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman': Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat says, "The constitution will complete 75 years (of formation), therefore we are celebrating 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman'...I would like to tell the youth to unite for the development of the nation..." pic.twitter.com/tbIfhL0pXq