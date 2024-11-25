Home
Indian Political Updates | No formula for picking CM says Ajit Pawar ahead of Maha Yuti's big reveal today

Hello readers, Maha Yuti is set to reveal next Maharashtra CM today. Amid hectic political developments, the RSS has backed BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis — the Maha Yuti—NDA sweep's chief architect—for the Maharashtra Chief Minister post. Meanwhile, NCP chief whip Anil Patil has claimed unrest in the Maha Vikas Aghadi camp and its five to six MLAs might join the ruling Maha Yuti in the next few months. Track all the latest political updates here, only with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 04:04 IST

Highlights
09:1625 Nov 2024

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar touches the feet of his uncle, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar as a mark of respect

08:0625 Nov 2024

'I had anticipated Uddhav Thackeray's loss,' says Kangana Ranaut

08:0625 Nov 2024

'Five to six MVA MLAs might cross over to Maha Yuti soon,' claims NCP chief whip

08:0625 Nov 2024

Maha Yuti to reveal state's next CM today

09:3425 Nov 2024

No formula for picking CM says Ajit Pawar ahead of Maha Yuti's big reveal today

09:3425 Nov 2024

We hope that the centre will collaborate with us...but if this dictatorship govt refuses to release our funds then we will take appropriate action and will get the funds of Jharkhand: JMM leader Manoj Pandey

09:1625 Nov 2024

Newly elected Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs to meet under the chairmanship of Uddhav Thackeray, an MLC and former CM

09:1625 Nov 2024

"He is my Kaka, I respect him," said Rohit Pawar, who is MLA from Karjat Jamkhed

Ajit Pawar takes a dig at Rohit - "Has I addressed a rally what would have happened"

09:0525 Nov 2024

The constitution will complete 75 years (of formation), therefore we are celebrating 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman': Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Published 25 November 2024, 02:52 IST
