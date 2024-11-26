Home
LIVE
Indian Political Updates | Maha Yuti will continue to be strong, says Eknath Shinde as assembly term ends today

Good morning readers, after leading the BJP-led coalition to a massive victory in Maharashtra assembly elections, Devendra Fadnavis, seen as a front runner for the CM's post, arrived in Delhi late Monday night for meetings with top party leaders. Mamata has asked nephew Abhishek Banerjee to take active role in national politics even as her close aides over the past two days raised the clamour for her to be made the face of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar will be meeting candidates in Mumbai who lost the elections. Track all the latest politics updates here, only with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 02:55 IST

08:1826 Nov 2024

Maha Yuti will continue to be strong, says Shinde as term of 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends today

08:1826 Nov 2024

Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray to meet candidates who lost elections at Matoshree

08:0826 Nov 2024

Mamata asks nephew Abhishek Banerjee to take active role in national politics

08:1826 Nov 2024

08:0826 Nov 2024

Mamata asks nephew Abhishek Banerjee to take active role in national politics

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked her nephew and the party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to take a more active role in national politics even as her close aides over the past two days raised the clamour for her to be made the face of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

08:0826 Nov 2024

Cabinet formation likely to be a herculean task for Hemant Soren

Having scored a landslide win for the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, JMM working president and Chief Minister Hemant Soren is now facing a daunting task, whom to induct into the Cabinet.

Published 26 November 2024, 02:54 IST
