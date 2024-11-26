Indian Political Updates | Maha Yuti will continue to be strong, says Eknath Shinde as assembly term ends today

Good morning readers, after leading the BJP-led coalition to a massive victory in Maharashtra assembly elections, Devendra Fadnavis, seen as a front runner for the CM's post, arrived in Delhi late Monday night for meetings with top party leaders. Mamata has asked nephew Abhishek Banerjee to take active role in national politics even as her close aides over the past two days raised the clamour for her to be made the face of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar will be meeting candidates in Mumbai who lost the elections. Track all the latest politics updates here, only with DH.