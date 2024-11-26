Indian Political Updates | Maha Yuti will continue to be strong, says Eknath Shinde as assembly term ends today
Good morning readers, after leading the BJP-led coalition to a massive victory in Maharashtra assembly elections, Devendra Fadnavis, seen as a front runner for the CM's post, arrived in Delhi late Monday night for meetings with top party leaders. Mamata has asked nephew Abhishek Banerjee to take active role in national politics even as her close aides over the past two days raised the clamour for her to be made the face of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar will be meeting candidates in Mumbai who lost the elections. Track all the latest politics updates here, only with DH.
Maha Yuti will continue to be strong, says Shinde as term of 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends today
08:1826 Nov 2024
Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray to meet candidates who lost elections at Matoshree
08:0826 Nov 2024
Mamata asks nephew Abhishek Banerjee to take active role in national politics
08:1826 Nov 2024
Maha Yuti will continue to be strong, says Shinde as term of 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends today
08:1826 Nov 2024
Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray to meet candidates who lost elections at Matoshree
08:1826 Nov 2024
NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar to meet candidates who lost elections at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai
08:0826 Nov 2024
Mamata asks nephew Abhishek Banerjee to take active role in national politics
Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked her nephew and the party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to take a more active role in national politics even as her close aides over the past two days raised the clamour for her to be made the face of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.