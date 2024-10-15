Assembly Elections Updates | Ex-Jharkhand Congress leader Manju Kumari joins BJP

Hello readers. The Election Commission is set to announce the dates for polls in Jharkhand and Maharashtra today at 3:30 pm. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has said the JMM-led alliance will contest all 81 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. Congress leader Manju Kumari joined the BJP in the presence of the saffron party's state president Babulal Marandi, and Assam CM and Jharkhand assembly election co-incharge Himanta Biswa Sarma. Stay tuned with DH for the latest political updates.