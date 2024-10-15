Assembly Elections Updates | Ex-Jharkhand Congress leader Manju Kumari joins BJP

Hello readers. The Election Commission is set to announce the dates for polls in Jharkhand and Maharashtra today at 3:30 pm. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has said the JMM-led alliance will contest all 81 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. Congress leader Manju Kumari joined the BJP in the presence of the saffron party's state president Babulal Marandi, and Assam CM and Jharkhand assembly election co-incharge Himanta Biswa Sarma. Stay tuned with DH for the latest political updates.
The election is to be announced today but BJP leaders got information about it yesterday itself, alleges JMM Leader Manoj Pandey
On ECI to announce Jharkhand Assembly elections today, JMM Leader Manoj Pandey says, "The election is to be announced today but BJP leaders got information about it yesterday itself. This is a very serious matter. Does the commission work at the behest…"
Voting is underway in Punjab's gram panchayat elections
Polling for the posts of ‘sarpanch’ and ‘panch’ is being held from 8 am to 4 pm through ballot boxes.
JMM-led alliance to contest all 81 seats: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said the JMM-led alliance will contest all 81 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. Speaking after a central committee meeting of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Soren expressed confidence in the party's electoral preparedness and assured that the alliance would regain power in the state.
You will soon know about the responsibilities given to me for campaigning: Kalpana Soren
"All women support CM Hemant Soren. You will soon know about the responsibilities given to me for campaigning,” said JMM leader Kalpana Soren.
The process of nominating 5 MLAs to Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is a constitutional one: BJP leader Ravinder Raina
"The process of nominating 5 MLAs to Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is a constitutional one. The Congress party and their allies went to the Supreme Court, but they were reprimanded. They should understand that they need to abide by the Constitution instead of trying to…"