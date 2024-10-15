Home
LIVE
Assembly Elections Updates | Ex-Jharkhand Congress leader Manju Kumari joins BJP

Hello readers. The Election Commission is set to announce the dates for polls in Jharkhand and Maharashtra today at 3:30 pm. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has said the JMM-led alliance will contest all 81 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. Congress leader Manju Kumari joined the BJP in the presence of the saffron party's state president Babulal Marandi, and Assam CM and Jharkhand assembly election co-incharge Himanta Biswa Sarma. Stay tuned with DH for the latest political updates.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 03:44 IST

09:1415 Oct 2024

The election is to be announced today but BJP leaders got information about it yesterday itself, alleges JMM Leader Manoj Pandey

09:0015 Oct 2024

Voting is underway in Punjab's gram panchayat elections

Polling for the posts of ‘sarpanch’ and ‘panch’ is being held from 8 am to 4 pm through ballot boxes.

08:2215 Oct 2024

JMM-led alliance to contest all 81 seats: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said the JMM-led alliance will contest all 81 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. Speaking after a central committee meeting of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Soren expressed confidence in the party's electoral preparedness and assured that the alliance would regain power in the state.

08:2215 Oct 2024

You will soon know about the responsibilities given to me for campaigning: Kalpana Soren

"All women support CM Hemant Soren. You will soon know about the responsibilities given to me for campaigning,” said JMM leader Kalpana Soren.

08:2215 Oct 2024

The process of nominating 5 MLAs to Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is a constitutional one: BJP leader Ravinder Raina

