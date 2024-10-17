SC Citizenship Act Section 6A case Live | Judgment to be delivered today at 10:30 am
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment today on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 6A which was inserted in the Citizenship Act, 1955, after the signing of the Assam accord on August 15, 1985. Track DH for all the latest updates on the hearing.
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 03:47 IST
Highlights
08:5917 Oct 2024
Judgment to be delivered today at 10:30 am
08:5917 Oct 2024
Understanding Section 6A in detail
08:5917 Oct 2024
A five-judge Constitution Bench to deliver judgment on the validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955
A Constitution bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justices Surya Kant, M M Sundresh, J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, had reserved the judgment in the matter on December 12, 2023
Section 6A granted citizenship to all immigrants who entered Assam from Bangladesh before Jan 1, 1966. Further, the immigrants who entered Assam between Jan 1, 1966 and March 24, 1971 were considered as Indian citizens barring voting privileges for 10 years.
A five-judge Constitution Bench to deliver judgment on the validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955
Published 17 October 2024, 03:45 IST