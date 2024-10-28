Assembly Election 2024 Updates: NCP releases list of 49 candidates for Maharashtra polls
Hello readers. With Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly polls just around the corner, Former Union minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve's daughter Sanjana Jadhav on Sunday joined CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Meanwhile, The ruling JMM in Jharkhand wrote to the Election Commission on Sunday and demanded the removal of Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar and two senior IPS officers, alleging that they were working in favour of the BJP. Stay tuned with DH for the latest updates of the upcoming elections.
Due to vote bank politics, neither the Congress nor the JMM are concerned about the tribals ... until Bangladeshi infiltrators are sent back, the BJP will not sit peacefully: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey
#WATCH | Deoghar, Jharkhand: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says, "...In 1951, the population of Muslims was 9 per cent, today it is 24 per cent. Throughout the country, Muslims have increased by 4 per cent and in our Santhal Pargana, it has increased by 15 per cent, these 11 per cent… pic.twitter.com/MWmyXisjl6
Last time when I was contesting independent, I defeated the CM: JDU Candidate from Jamshedpur West Assembly constituency Saryu Roy
#WATCH | Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 | JDU Candidate from Jamshedpur West Assembly constituency Saryu Roy said, "Last time when I was contesting independent, I defeated the CM. This time I am in the electoral fray against a small minister who is facing corruption… https://t.co/f49mLgolEUpic.twitter.com/jrslBo3Ta6