LIVE
Assembly Election 2024 Updates: NCP releases list of 49 candidates for Maharashtra polls

Hello readers. With Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly polls just around the corner, Former Union minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve's daughter Sanjana Jadhav on Sunday joined CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Meanwhile, The ruling JMM in Jharkhand wrote to the Election Commission on Sunday and demanded the removal of Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar and two senior IPS officers, alleging that they were working in favour of the BJP. Stay tuned with DH for the latest updates of the upcoming elections.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 04:00 IST

09:3028 Oct 2024

Due to vote bank politics, neither the Congress nor the JMM are concerned about the tribals ... until Bangladeshi infiltrators are sent back, the BJP will not sit peacefully: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

08:5928 Oct 2024

Priyanka Gandhi to start campaign in Wayand today

08:4428 Oct 2024

Last time when I was contesting independent, I defeated the CM: JDU Candidate from Jamshedpur West Assembly constituency Saryu Roy

08:0928 Oct 2024

Maharashtra polls: Congress releases another list of 14 candidates

08:0928 Oct 2024

"Just because my husband is no more...": Sita Soren breaks down over Irfan Ansari's 'derogatory remarks'

Published 28 October 2024, 02:44 IST
