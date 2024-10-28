Assembly Election 2024 Updates: NCP releases list of 49 candidates for Maharashtra polls

Hello readers. With Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly polls just around the corner, Former Union minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve's daughter Sanjana Jadhav on Sunday joined CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Meanwhile, The ruling JMM in Jharkhand wrote to the Election Commission on Sunday and demanded the removal of Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar and two senior IPS officers, alleging that they were working in favour of the BJP. Stay tuned with DH for the latest updates of the upcoming elections.