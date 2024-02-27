Indian Politics Live: Kharge kicks off Andhra Pradesh campaign, promises Rs 5000 a month to poor
In today's political updates, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge kicked off party's Andhra Pradesh election campaign by promising a dole of Rs 5000 a month to poor. Members of the Maratha community protested against Manoj Jarange in Nagpur and burnt his effigy. Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot resigned from the post of Rajasthan Cricket Association President alleging he was being deliberately targeted after the change of the state regime. Catch all the latest political updates across India with DH.
Last Updated 27 February 2024, 03:39 IST
Maharashtra Police registers case against Manoj Jarange in five IPC sections
Cases against him have been registered under sections 341,143,145,149,188 of IPC. Manoj Jarange Patil allegedly instigated common people to block a road in Beed and due to this there was heavy traffic jam and people faced inconvenience. Police have also registered cases over traffic jams in 25 other places in Beed: Nandakumar Thakur, SP, Beed, news agency ANI reported.
Ashok Gehlot's son resigns as RCA president, alleges targeting
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot, a Congress leader and president of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) resigned today, alleging he was being deliberately targeted after the change of regime in the state.
Ashok Gehot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot
Kharge kicks off Andhra Pradesh campaign
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge kicked off the party’s election campaign for Andhra Pradesh at Anantapur on Monday, ahead of the upcoming state assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections, promising to dole out Rs 5,000 every month for eligible poor households.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Y S Sharmila
Maratha community protest against Jarange
People from the Maratha community protested against Manoj Jarange in Nagpur and burnt his effigy.
(Published 27 February 2024, 02:37 IST)