Indian Politics Live: Kharge kicks off Andhra Pradesh campaign, promises Rs 5000 a month to poor

In today's political updates, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge kicked off party's Andhra Pradesh election campaign by promising a dole of Rs 5000 a month to poor. Members of the Maratha community protested against Manoj Jarange in Nagpur and burnt his effigy. Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot resigned from the post of Rajasthan Cricket Association President alleging he was being deliberately targeted after the change of the state regime. Catch all the latest political updates across India with DH.