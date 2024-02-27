Rajya Sabha Polls Live: Cross-voting possible only in BJP, not Congress, says Siddaramiah

With Rajya Sabha polls under way, reports of cross-voting came to light. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that cross-voting can happen 'only in BJP' and not Congress. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that his party will only emerge 'stronger' and that cross-voting will have no affect on the party. SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary said cross-voting is 'against democracy' and 'people will teach a lesson to those who try to kill democracy'. SP MLA and leader Manoj Kumar Pandey resigned from the post of Samajwadi Party Chief Whip. Catch all the latest updates about Rajya Sabha polls with DH.