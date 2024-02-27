Rajya Sabha Polls Live: Cross-voting possible only in BJP, not Congress, says Siddaramiah
With Rajya Sabha polls under way, reports of cross-voting came to light. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that cross-voting can happen 'only in BJP' and not Congress. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that his party will only emerge 'stronger' and that cross-voting will have no affect on the party. SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary said cross-voting is 'against democracy' and 'people will teach a lesson to those who try to kill democracy'. SP MLA and leader Manoj Kumar Pandey resigned from the post of Samajwadi Party Chief Whip. Catch all the latest updates about Rajya Sabha polls with DH.
08:0827 Feb 2024
What is cross-voting?
08:0327 Feb 2024
Samajwadi Party will only emerge stronger, says Akhilesh Yadav on cross-voting
08:3627 Feb 2024
I have cast my vote as per my conscience: Karnataka Independent MLA Janardhana Reddy
Karnataka Independent MLA Reddy further said that he has 'high respect' towards the Prime Minister.
#WATCH | On Rajya Sabha elections, Karnataka Independent MLA and mining baron Janardhana Reddy says, "I have cast my vote as per my conscience...I have high respect towards Mr Modi." pic.twitter.com/EIf78weyFL
People will teach a lesson to those who try to kill democracy: SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary on cross-voting
On reports of cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party leader Rajendra Chaudhary said, "If the ruling party will try to do cross-voting, then it is against democracy. People will never let the democracy die, and they will teach a lesson to those who will try to do it."
VIDEO | "If the ruling party will try to do cross-voting, then it is against democracy. People will never let the democracy die, and they (people) will teach a lesson to those who will try to do it," says Samajwadi Party leader Rajendra Chaudhary on reports about cross-voting in… pic.twitter.com/ovUmDUtkRv
On reports of cross-voting, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, "let them keep their (BJP's) MLAs intact. Cross-voting is only possible in the BJP, not in Congress."
VIDEO | "Let them keep their (BJP's) MLAs intact. Cross-voting is only possible in the BJP, not in Congress," says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) on reports of cross-voting in Karnataka Rajya Sabha election 2024.
Congress has been disturbing JD(S) MLAs everyday, our candidate put forward to show our strength: JD (S) leader Kumaraswamy
On Rajya Sabha elections, Karnataka JD (S) leader, H D Kumaraswamy said that Congress has been 'disturbing' JD (S) MLA by saying that more than 13 of them are 'ready to join'.
"To show our strength, we put forward a candidate in this election".
#WATCH | On Rajya Sabha elections, Karnataka JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy says, "Congress has been disturbing JD(S) MLAs everyday. Each day they have been saying that more than 12-13 JD(S) are ready to join Congress. To show our strength, we put forward a candidate in this… pic.twitter.com/jIzXXSxSMu