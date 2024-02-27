JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Rajya Sabha Polls Live: Cross-voting possible only in BJP, not Congress, says Siddaramiah

With Rajya Sabha polls under way, reports of cross-voting came to light. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that cross-voting can happen 'only in BJP' and not Congress. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that his party will only emerge 'stronger' and that cross-voting will have no affect on the party. SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary said cross-voting is 'against democracy' and 'people will teach a lesson to those who try to kill democracy'. SP MLA and leader Manoj Kumar Pandey resigned from the post of Samajwadi Party Chief Whip. Catch all the latest updates about Rajya Sabha polls with DH.
Last Updated 27 February 2024, 08:41 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
08:2927 Feb 2024

Cross-voting possible only in BJP, not Congress, says Siddaramiah

08:0827 Feb 2024

What is cross-voting?

08:0327 Feb 2024

Samajwadi Party will only emerge stronger, says Akhilesh Yadav on cross-voting

08:3627 Feb 2024

I have cast my vote as per my conscience: Karnataka Independent MLA Janardhana Reddy

Karnataka Independent MLA Reddy further said that he has 'high respect' towards the Prime Minister.

08:3427 Feb 2024

People will teach a lesson to those who try to kill democracy: SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary on cross-voting

On reports of cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party leader Rajendra Chaudhary said, "If the ruling party will try to do cross-voting, then it is against democracy. People will never let the democracy die, and they will teach a lesson to those who will try to do it."

08:2927 Feb 2024

Cross-voting possible only in BJP, not Congress, says Siddaramiah

On reports of cross-voting, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, "let them keep their (BJP's) MLAs intact. Cross-voting is only possible in the BJP, not in Congress."

08:2727 Feb 2024

Congress has been disturbing JD(S) MLAs everyday, our candidate put forward to show our strength: JD (S) leader Kumaraswamy

On Rajya Sabha elections, Karnataka JD (S) leader, H D Kumaraswamy said that Congress has been 'disturbing' JD (S) MLA by saying that more than 13 of them are 'ready to join'.

"To show our strength, we put forward a candidate in this election".

08:0827 Feb 2024

For the BJP, it has become a practice to use any method to win: Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao

On cross-voting rumours, Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "We all are intact. For the BJP, it has become a practice to use any method to win."

(Published 27 February 2024, 02:37 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCMallikarjun KhargeI.N.D.I.A

Follow us on