Assembly Elections LIVE | Mahayuti govt should give maximum attention to BJP, says state party chief
Hello, readers! With the successful completion of the assembly elections of Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, the focus shifts to two other states - Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The Election Commission on Tuesday held a press conference to announce the schedule of the assembly polls for these two states - while Maharashtra will go to polls on November 20, Jharkhand will see a two-phased voting on November 13 and November 20. The results of the elections of both states will be declared on November 23. As the political landscape in the country heats up in the build-up to the elections, stay tuned with DH to track all the latest updates from the two poll-bound states!
Congress accepted defeat even before election schedule was announced: BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla
10:0216 Oct 2024
'Maharashtra govt should give maximum attention to party of 113 MLAs': State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule
10:0216 Oct 2024
Maharashtra polls on Nov 20, two-phase voting in Jharkhand on Nov 13 and Nov 20; results on Nov 23
10:4816 Oct 2024
'Single-phase polling in Maharashtra show strengthening of internal security system': BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari
#WATCH | Delhi | BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari says, "...The multi-phase elections used to be conducted in Maharashtra and Jharkhand until some time ago. Now, the single-phase elections in Maharashtra show the strengthening of the internal security system in… pic.twitter.com/neOTqF4rTV
Congress accepted defeat even before election schedule was announced: BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla
#WATCH | Delhi | On Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla says, "After the successful conduct of elections in J&K and Haryana where people participated in a large number, now we welcome the announcement of the election dates… pic.twitter.com/4vPOGsrGhJ
'Sincerely grateful to Haryana CM Nayab Saini and Manohar Lal Khattar': Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand
VIDEO | "This is an internal matter of the legislative party, and whoever is elected as the leader will be presented to everyone. The huge mandate and trust given by the people of Karnal will be fully honoured by me, and I will work towards faster development of Karnal... I had… pic.twitter.com/Whoa6pxumV
'Maharashtra govt should give maximum attention to party of 113 MLAs': State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule
#WATCH | Nagpur: On the meeting between Union HM Amit Shah and Maharashtra CM Ehnath Shinde, State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, says "I do not know what discussions took place between Amit Shah and Eknath Shinde as I was not in that meeting. There is a sentiment among… pic.twitter.com/jELU8CZYHh
Jharkhand polls | Tribal pride and political strategy: JMM vs BJP
After having frittered away the momentum generated by the Lok Sabha polls, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc led by JMM’s Hemant Soren will tee off in Jharkhand with the BJP which hopes to ride the Haryana hustings to reclaim power in the tribal state by stitching new social combinations under tested state leadership.
On the other hand, the ruling JMM-Congress alliance would again be banking on Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s ability to mobilise tribal voters, the bedrock of JMM’s political edifice built by Hemant’s father and party chief Shibu Soren who spearheaded the separate statehood movement in the mineral-rich south Bihar.