Assembly Elections LIVE | Mahayuti govt should give maximum attention to BJP, says state party chief

Hello, readers! With the successful completion of the assembly elections of Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, the focus shifts to two other states - Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The Election Commission on Tuesday held a press conference to announce the schedule of the assembly polls for these two states - while Maharashtra will go to polls on November 20, Jharkhand will see a two-phased voting on November 13 and November 20. The results of the elections of both states will be declared on November 23. As the political landscape in the country heats up in the build-up to the elections, stay tuned with DH to track all the latest updates from the two poll-bound states!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 05:18 IST

Highlights
10:1516 Oct 2024

Congress accepted defeat even before election schedule was announced: BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla

10:0216 Oct 2024

'Maharashtra govt should give maximum attention to party of 113 MLAs': State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule

10:0216 Oct 2024

Maharashtra polls on Nov 20, two-phase voting in Jharkhand on Nov 13 and Nov 20; results on Nov 23

10:4816 Oct 2024

'Single-phase polling in Maharashtra show strengthening of internal security system': BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari

10:1516 Oct 2024

'Sincerely grateful to Haryana CM Nayab Saini and Manohar Lal Khattar': Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand

10:0216 Oct 2024

Jharkhand polls | Tribal pride and political strategy: JMM vs BJP

After having frittered away the momentum generated by the Lok Sabha polls, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc led by JMM’s Hemant Soren will tee off in Jharkhand with the BJP which hopes to ride the Haryana hustings to reclaim power in the tribal state by stitching new social combinations under tested state leadership.

On the other hand, the ruling JMM-Congress alliance would again be banking on Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s ability to mobilise tribal voters, the bedrock of JMM’s political edifice built by Hemant’s father and party chief Shibu Soren who spearheaded the separate statehood movement in the mineral-rich south Bihar.

Published 16 October 2024, 04:32 IST
