Assembly Elections LIVE | Mahayuti govt should give maximum attention to BJP, says state party chief

Hello, readers! With the successful completion of the assembly elections of Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, the focus shifts to two other states - Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The Election Commission on Tuesday held a press conference to announce the schedule of the assembly polls for these two states - while Maharashtra will go to polls on November 20, Jharkhand will see a two-phased voting on November 13 and November 20. The results of the elections of both states will be declared on November 23. As the political landscape in the country heats up in the build-up to the elections, stay tuned with DH to track all the latest updates from the two poll-bound states!