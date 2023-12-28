News Live: 22 trains delayed due to fog, low visibility in the national capital
Last Updated 28 December 2023, 03:42 IST
22 trains running late in Delhi area due to fog: Indian Railways
Paramilitary forces deployed outside the Israel Embassy after blast and NIA investigation
EAM Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday
UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya participated in the Ayodhya cleanliness campaign drive ahead of the inauguration of Ram Mandir
Actor-politician & DMDK founder Vijayakanth passes away in Chennai following illness, PTI Reports
Tamil Nadu: On direct flight from Chennai to Jeddah for Hajj pilgrims, Chairman Hajj Association Aboobucker says, "...Thanks to PM Narendra Modi for starting this flight, the Tamil Nadu Umrah passengers will be very happy. It is a direct Chennai-Jeddah flight...It is a dream come true. The Hajj association has been asking for it for a very long time...This is the first maiden flight with 215 passengers..."
