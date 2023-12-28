News Live: 22 trains delayed due to fog, low visibility in the national capital

Tamil Nadu: On direct flight from Chennai to Jeddah for Hajj pilgrims, Chairman Hajj Association Aboobucker says, "...Thanks to PM Narendra Modi for starting this flight, the Tamil Nadu Umrah passengers will be very happy. It is a direct Chennai-Jeddah flight...It is a dream come true. The Hajj association has been asking for it for a very long time...This is the first maiden flight with 215 passengers..."