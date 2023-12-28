JOIN US
News Live: 22 trains delayed due to fog, low visibility in the national capital

Track all the latest updates here only with DH!
Last Updated 28 December 2023, 03:42 IST

Highlights
01:5028 Dec 2023

01:5028 Dec 2023

01:5028 Dec 2023

03:4228 Dec 2023

22 trains running late in Delhi area due to fog: Indian Railways

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Indian Railways</p></div>

Credit: Indian Railways

03:4128 Dec 2023

Paramilitary forces deployed outside the Israel Embassy after blast and NIA investigation 

03:4028 Dec 2023

EAM Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday

03:3928 Dec 2023

UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya participated in the Ayodhya cleanliness campaign drive ahead of the inauguration of Ram Mandir

03:3828 Dec 2023

Actor-politician & DMDK founder Vijayakanth passes away in Chennai following illness, PTI Reports

(Published 28 December 2023, 02:33 IST)
