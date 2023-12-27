JOIN US
india

LIVE
News Live: 3.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Assam

Track all the latest updates only with DH.
Last Updated 27 December 2023, 03:03 IST

Highlights
02:0927 Dec 2023

"Strong possibility of drone attack" on MV Chem Pluto in Arabian Sea: Indian Navy

02:0927 Dec 2023

Delhi: Parts of Delhi engulfed in fog as cold-wave continues, visuals from Delhi-Noida border.

02:0927 Dec 2023

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit Assam's Tezpur at 5:53 am today: National Center for Seismology

03:0127 Dec 2023

Ammonia gas leak detected in a sub-sea pipe in Ennore in Tamil Nadu; several hospitalisd

"No need to panic.. Stabilised," DIG said.

02:5927 Dec 2023

Many trains and flights delayed due to fog and low visibility in the national capital, reports ANI

02:5827 Dec 2023

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reaches Virender Arya Akhara in Haryana, interacts with wrestlers including Bajrang Poonia

Rahu Gandh with wrestlers.

Rahu Gandh with wrestlers.

Credit: ANI 

02:0927 Dec 2023

(Published 27 December 2023, 02:19 IST)
