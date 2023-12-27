JOIN US
LIVE
News Live: Story full of courage, satisfaction and dreams, PM Modi hails 'change in lives' of welfare schemes' beneficiaries in his tenure

A hotel nameboard was vandalised by pro-Kannada activists in Bengaluru today in protest of the hotel not having the board in local language. Death of civilians in Jammu & Kashmir has stirred the atmosphere of the region, with focus once again on excessive powers given to Army under AFSPA. With this background, Rajnath Singh has arrived in Jammu to review security. In Tamil Nadu, people are holding protest after Ammonia gas leak was detected in a sub-sea pipe in Ennore. Rahul Gandhi surprised wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, early morning at Virender Arya Akhara in Haryana. Track this, and all the latest updates only with DH.
Last Updated 27 December 2023, 08:15 IST

Highlights
06:1927 Dec 2023

Hotel name board vandalised by pro-Kannada activists in Bengaluru

04:0027 Dec 2023

People hold protest after Ammonia gas leak was detected in a sub-sea pipe in Ennore

02:0927 Dec 2023

"Strong possibility of drone attack" on MV Chem Pluto in Arabian Sea: Indian Navy

02:0927 Dec 2023

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit Assam's Tezpur at 5:53 am today: National Center for Seismology

08:0627 Dec 2023

Rain has delayed the start of Day 2 of India vs South Africa first Test

Play to start at 1.55 pm IST

08:0527 Dec 2023

After the Viksit Bharat Yatra was started, health check-ups of around 1.25 crore people have been done: PM

07:5927 Dec 2023

Change in lives of welfare schemes' beneficiaries in 10 years is story full of courage, satisfaction and dreams: PM Modi

07:5427 Dec 2023

It's not even 50 days since Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra started and it has already reached lakhs of villages. It's a record: PM Modi

07:5227 Dec 2023

Each of our army personnel is important to us, says Rajnath Singh in Rajouri

07:4527 Dec 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the virtual interaction with Rubina Khan from Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, a beneficiary of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

07:4127 Dec 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the virtual interaction with Arjun Singh from Tripura, a beneficiary of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

07:1927 Dec 2023

A total of 109 JN.1 COVID variant cases have been reported in the country till 26th December; 34 from Karnataka

07:1427 Dec 2023

Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets security personnel and performs puja before vacating the CM residence in Bhopal

07:0627 Dec 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends virtual interaction with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

(Published 27 December 2023, 02:19 IST)
