News Live: Story full of courage, satisfaction and dreams, PM Modi hails 'change in lives' of welfare schemes' beneficiaries in his tenure

A hotel nameboard was vandalised by pro-Kannada activists in Bengaluru today in protest of the hotel not having the board in local language. Death of civilians in Jammu & Kashmir has stirred the atmosphere of the region, with focus once again on excessive powers given to Army under AFSPA. With this background, Rajnath Singh has arrived in Jammu to review security. In Tamil Nadu, people are holding protest after Ammonia gas leak was detected in a sub-sea pipe in Ennore. Rahul Gandhi surprised wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, early morning at Virender Arya Akhara in Haryana. Track this, and all the latest updates only with DH.