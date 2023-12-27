News Live: Story full of courage, satisfaction and dreams, PM Modi hails 'change in lives' of welfare schemes' beneficiaries in his tenure
A hotel nameboard was vandalised by pro-Kannada activists in Bengaluru today in protest of the hotel not having the board in local language. Death of civilians in Jammu & Kashmir has stirred the atmosphere of the region, with focus once again on excessive powers given to Army under AFSPA. With this background, Rajnath Singh has arrived in Jammu to review security. In Tamil Nadu, people are holding protest after Ammonia gas leak was detected in a sub-sea pipe in Ennore. Rahul Gandhi surprised wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, early morning at Virender Arya Akhara in Haryana. Track this, and all the latest updates only with DH.
Hotel name board vandalised by pro-Kannada activists in Bengaluru
04:0027 Dec 2023
People hold protest after Ammonia gas leak was detected in a sub-sea pipe in Ennore
02:0927 Dec 2023
"Strong possibility of drone attack" on MV Chem Pluto in Arabian Sea: Indian Navy
02:0927 Dec 2023
An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit Assam's Tezpur at 5:53 am today: National Center for Seismology
08:0627 Dec 2023
Rain has delayed the start of Day 2 of India vs South Africa first Test
Play to start at 1.55 pm IST
08:0527 Dec 2023
After the Viksit Bharat Yatra was started, health check-ups of around 1.25 crore people have been done: PM
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "After the Viksit Bharat Yatra was started, 4.5 lakh new applications have been received for Ujjwala Gas connection...Over 1 crore Aayushmaan cards have been distributed to the people of the country. Health check-ups of around 1.25 crore… pic.twitter.com/bXdPefdejS
Change in lives of welfare schemes' beneficiaries in 10 years is story full of courage, satisfaction and dreams: PM Modi
07:5427 Dec 2023
It's not even 50 days since Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra started and it has already reached lakhs of villages. It's a record: PM Modi
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "Viksit Bharat Yatra is reaching in far-off places and connecting people. I want to thank the people of the country, especially women for making this program a huge success. Viksit Bharat Yatra started around 50 days ago, but it has… pic.twitter.com/3yIZaIhyGa
Each of our army personnel is important to us, says Rajnath Singh in Rajouri
#WATCH | Rajouri: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "I would pray for the speedy recovery of the army personnel who sustained injuries. I would like to ensure you that keeping in mind the severity of the incident, required steps are being taken. Each of our army personnel is… pic.twitter.com/x4S8ui15sf
A total of 109 JN.1 COVID variant cases have been reported in the country till 26th December; 34 from Karnataka
A total of 109 JN.1 COVID variant cases have been reported in the country till 26th December. 36 cases from Gujarat, 34 from Karnataka, 14 from Goa, 9 from Maharashtra, 6 from Kerala, 4 from Rajasthan, 4 from Tamil Nadu and 2 from Telangana: Sources