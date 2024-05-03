India, Nigeria to increase cooperation in energy, UPI, local currency settlement to enhance economic ties

New Delhi: India and Nigeria have identified areas such as crude oil, natural gas, pharmaceuticals, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), local currency settlement system, and power sector to increase cooperation for boosting economic ties.

The commerce ministry on Friday said that these issues among others were discussed during a recent visit of a seven-member delegation from India to Nigeria.

The delegation was led by Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Amardeep Singh Bhatia.

The Indian delegation consisted of officials from Reserve Bank of India (RBI), EXIM Bank of India and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the ministry said in a statement.