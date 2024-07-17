India nominates former Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra as US Ambassador to secure ties

By Sudhi Ranjan Sen

India has nominated retired diplomat Vinay Kwatra as its next ambassador to the US, months before the country heads to a pivotal election, according to people familiar with the matter.

Kwatra, who retired as India’s foreign secretary earlier this month, will look to bring certainty to the India-US relationship as countries brace for a possible change in administration after November’s US elections. An immediate priority of Kwatra’s will be to reach out to officials who could play an important role in India-related policy in the next administration, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private.

India and the US have been growing closer for the past two decades, including under the previous Trump and current Biden administration. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former president Donald Trump shared a good rapport and held a joint rally in the US in 2019.