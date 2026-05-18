Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India-Norway raise bilateral ties to green strategic partnership

New Delhi and Oslo also inked an agreement for providing specialised consultancy services for the construction of tunnels, slope stability and capacity building.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 16:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

India-Norway raise bilateral ties to green strategic partnership

In one line
India and Norway elevate bilateral ties to a Green Strategic Partnership, focusing on clean energy and climate resilience.
Key points
Green strategic partnership
India and Norway upgraded their bilateral relations to a Green Strategic Partnership, emphasising collaboration in clean energy, climate resilience, blue economy, and green shipping.
Bilateral agreements signed
Both nations signed agreements for cooperation in space, digital development, health, technology, and specialised consultancy services for tunnel construction and slope stability.
Investment and job targets
India aims to attract $100 billion in investments from EFTA nations, including Norway, and create one million jobs over the next 15 years under the India-EFTA trade deal.
Shared global commitments
Both leaders reaffirmed support for a rule-based international order, peaceful conflict resolution in West Asia and Ukraine, and reform of global institutions.
Historical context and solidarity
Modi highlighted Norway’s support for India after the 2025 terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, underscoring the strength of their bilateral friendship.
Key statistics
$100 billion
Investment target from EFTA nations
1 million jobs
Job creation target over 15 years
October 1, 2025
Effective date of India-EFTA trade deal
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 16:56 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiNorway

Follow us on :

Follow Us