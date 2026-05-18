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India and Norway elevate bilateral ties to a Green Strategic Partnership, focusing on clean energy and climate resilience.
Key points
• Green strategic partnership
India and Norway upgraded their bilateral relations to a Green Strategic Partnership, emphasising collaboration in clean energy, climate resilience, blue economy, and green shipping.
• Bilateral agreements signed
Both nations signed agreements for cooperation in space, digital development, health, technology, and specialised consultancy services for tunnel construction and slope stability.
• Investment and job targets
India aims to attract $100 billion in investments from EFTA nations, including Norway, and create one million jobs over the next 15 years under the India-EFTA trade deal.
• Shared global commitments
Both leaders reaffirmed support for a rule-based international order, peaceful conflict resolution in West Asia and Ukraine, and reform of global institutions.
• Historical context and solidarity
Modi highlighted Norway’s support for India after the 2025 terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, underscoring the strength of their bilateral friendship.
Key statistics
$100 billion
Investment target from EFTA nations
1 million jobs
Job creation target over 15 years
October 1, 2025
Effective date of India-EFTA trade deal
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Published 18 May 2026, 16:56 IST