India and Norway elevate bilateral ties to a Green Strategic Partnership, focusing on clean energy and climate resilience.

Key points

• Green strategic partnership India and Norway upgraded their bilateral relations to a Green Strategic Partnership, emphasising collaboration in clean energy, climate resilience, blue economy, and green shipping.

• Bilateral agreements signed Both nations signed agreements for cooperation in space, digital development, health, technology, and specialised consultancy services for tunnel construction and slope stability.

• Investment and job targets India aims to attract $100 billion in investments from EFTA nations, including Norway, and create one million jobs over the next 15 years under the India-EFTA trade deal.

• Shared global commitments Both leaders reaffirmed support for a rule-based international order, peaceful conflict resolution in West Asia and Ukraine, and reform of global institutions.