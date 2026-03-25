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India not a 'dalaal' nation like Pakistan, nothing new in their mediation efforts: Govt at all-party meet

the government said that Modi had made it clear to Trump that India “wants to see the war coming to an end” as it is “affecting everyone.”
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 17:48 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 17:48 IST
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