<p>New Delhi: Dismissing Pakistan's efforts as a mediator between Iran and the US, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday told leaders at an all-party meeting that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/we-are-not-dalaal-nation-govt-hits-out-at-pakistan-at-all-party-meet-on-west-asia-crisis-3944460">India does not view itself as a “dalaal”</a> (broker) like Pakistan.</p>.<p>"There is nothing new in Pakistan's mediation efforts, as that country has been 'used' by the US since 1981," Jaishankar said during the all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the ongoing West Asia crisis.</p>.<p>Jaishankar was responding to a question by Congress’ Mukul Wasnik on Pakistan’s role as a mediator.</p>.'Why meet in conference room': TMC skips all-party meeting called by Modi govt over West Asia situation.<p>At the meeting, the government said that Modi had made it clear to Trump that India “wants to see the war coming to an end” as it is “affecting everyone.”</p>.<p>Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting, and it was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Kiren Rijiju, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, JP Nadda, Hardeep Puri, among others. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri made a presentation before the gathering.</p>.<p>The government also said that the domestic production of LPG has increased to 60%, which is up from 28% when the war started.</p>.<p>Jaishankar said that till now four ships had passed through the Strait of Hormuz and more are on the way; Puri put the number at 5 more ships. Jaishankar also said that 4.27 lakh people have reached India after the war began.</p>.<p>Responding to criticism from the Opposition that the government remained silent on the West Asia crisis, Jaishankar said, “we are commenting and responding”.</p>.Watch | Panic buying sparks fuel rush; people hoard petrol in cookers, cans, tanks.<p>When asked if India is still part of the NAM and BRICS, Jaishakar said, "Uganda is the chair of the NAM at present, and it is their decision not to comment on the situation. He also said there is a difference of opinion among members of the BRICS on the issue.”</p>.<p>When Supriya Sule asked the government what the tangible benefits of allying with the US and Israel were, the leaders replied that the US is India’s largest business partner, and Israel is the largest “technological partner”.</p>