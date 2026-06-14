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India now a provider of global solutions, not just a consumer: PM Modi in France

"Bharat Innovates is an invitation to the world to co-create the next chapter of global innovation with India," the prime minister, who landed in Nice last night, said.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 12:21 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 12:21 IST
India NewsFranceEmmanuel MacronNarendra Modi

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