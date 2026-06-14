India now a provider of global solutions, not just a consumer: PM Modi in France

<p>Nice (France): India is no longer just a consumer of global solutions, but a major contributor to them, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> said on Sunday while laying out New Delhi's vision for a sustainable future for the world through innovation and technology.</p>.<p>The prime minister made the comments at the inauguration of the 'Bharat Innovates' event in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron in this Mediterranean French city.</p>.Will PM Modi convey to Trump India's condemnation of killing of Indian sailors in US attack: Congress.<p>The event brings together top innovation startups from India, France and some other countries.</p>.<p>"Bharat Innovates is an invitation to the world to co-create the next chapter of global innovation with India," the prime minister, who landed in Nice last night, said.</p>.<p>The prime minister said India's young innovators are finding solutions that can benefit all of humanity.</p>.<p>In his address, Modi highlighted his government's reform initiatives in several key sectors, including high-technology, defence and innovation.</p>.<p>"India's 'reform express' will not stop, it will continue to run," he asserted.</p>.<p>Modi said the world looked at India as a technology adoptor a decade back, but the country is now emerging as a technology provider.</p>.<p>"India is innovating for a sustainable future. India is innovating for the world," he said, adding innovation is in the country's DNA.</p>.<p>"India has emerged not as a consumer of solutions but as a contributor to solutions in the world," he noted.</p>.<p>The prime minister also delved into India-France relations.</p>.<p>"India and France have a special partnership; it has connection, conviction, innovation, inspiration and shared vision," he said.</p>.<p>In his address, President Macron said France respects the Make-in-India initiative and that Paris has been a part of it in diverse sectors.</p>.France President Macron calls India 'nation of innovation' at Bharat Innovates event.<p>Describing India as a "country of innovation", he said New Delhi and Paris have a "true partnership" in critical sectors like AI and climate change.</p>.<p>There is scope to expand bilateral cooperation in civil nuclear energy sector, including the area of Small Modular Reactors, he said.</p>.<p>Bharat Innovates 2026 is a flagship initiative by the Indian government designed to accelerate the country's deep-tech startups and research ventures on a global stage. </p>