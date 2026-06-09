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India now has 12 ‘deployed’ nuclear warheads for first time: SIPRI report

The SIPRI didn’t disclose how it has arrived at the figure of 12 nuclear warheads in a deployed condition.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 15:43 IST
India NewsNuclearNuclear WeaponsSIPRI

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