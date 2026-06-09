India now has 12 ‘deployed’ nuclear warheads for first time: SIPRI report

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india">India</a>, for the first time, has 12 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nuclear">nuclear warheads</a> in a “deployed” condition unlike the past when nuclear weapons were a part of the military stockpile, according to a new report that hints at a shift in government’s position.</p>.<p>The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, in its Yearbook 2026, says out of India’s inventory of 190 nuclear weapons, 12 are “deployed warheads”, which means such warheads are either “placed on missiles or located on bases with operational forces”.</p>.<p>The military stockpile, on the other hand, refers to all deployed warheads as well as warheads in central storage that could potentially be deployed after some preparation.</p>.<p>The SIPRI didn’t disclose how it has arrived at the figure of 12 nuclear warheads in a deployed condition.</p>.<p>But the two previous editions of the SIPRI yearbooks in 2025 and 2024 didn’t list any Indian nuclear warheads in the deployed category.</p>.<p>The country’s entire N-inventory – 172 in 2024 and 180 in 2025 – was shown as a part of the military stockpile, as per the reports of the Sweden based institute that keeps track of arms sales and nuclear proliferation around the world.</p>.<p>In each of the last three years, China had 24 nuclear warheads in a “deployed” condition whereas the communist country’s total inventory rose from 500 in 2024 to more than 600 in 2026. Pakistan has an estimated 170 nuclear warheads in its stockpile.</p>.<p>Of the total global inventory of an estimated 12,187 warheads in January 2026, an estimated over 4,000 warheads were deployed with missiles and aircraft. Between 2,100 and 2,200 of the deployed warheads were kept in a state of high operational alert on ballistic missiles.</p>.India's military might on full display at 77th R-Day celebrations on Kartavya Path.<p>“Nearly all of these warheads belonged to Russia or the USA, and to a lesser extent France and the UK, but China and India may now occasionally deploy a small number of warheads mounted on missiles during peacetime,” the SIPRI says in a statement.</p>.<p>The nine nuclear-armed states — the USA, Russia, the UK, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel — continued programmes to modernize and enhance their nuclear arsenals in 2025, and most deployed new nuclear-armed or nuclear-capable weapon systems during the year.</p>.<p>“India is believed to have once again slightly expanded its nuclear arsenal in 2025 and continued development of new types of nuclear delivery systems,” the report notes.</p>.<p>The modernisation programme is increasingly focused on developing long-range weapons capable of reaching targets throughout China, although planning also continues to be focused on India’s long-standing rivalry with Pakistan,” it adds.</p>.<p>Since the May 1998 Pokhran tests, India has a stated no-first-use policy with regard to nuclear weapons, but scientists and armed forces have been working together to develop various types of delivery platforms and a well-tested second-strike capability from the air, land and sea.</p>