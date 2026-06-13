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India now has 2.3 lakh startups, generated 25 lakh jobs: Minister Jitendra Singh

The minister said more than half of India's startups now originate from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 16:04 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 16:04 IST
India NewsstartupsJitendra SinghJobs

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