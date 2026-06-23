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India observes one of driest Junes, rain deficiency in many regions

The overall monsoon deficiency for the entire country until June 23 is 42%. This is one of the highest in the last 25 years after 2019 (47% deficiency ) and 2014 (44%).
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 15:29 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 15:29 IST
India Newsrainsmonsoonweather

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