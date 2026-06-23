India observes one of driest Junes, rain deficiency in many regions

<p>New Delhi: India stares at one of the driest Junes in recent years with rain deficiency touching 42 per cent on Tuesday even though the southwest monsoon finally reached <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, nearly two weeks after its scheduled arrival date.</p> <p>While there would be precipitation in peninsular India and the west coast in the next few days, rains are not expected in north and central India in the next one week, meteorologist said, noting that south west <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indias-monsoon-revives-after-two-week-stall-heads-into-central-belt-4048030">monsoon</a> revival is likely in the first week of July, but it would be a weak one.</p> <p>The rain deficiency is highest in Maharashtra (76%), followed by Gujarat (74%), Chhattisgarh (67%), Jharkhand (65%) and Madhya Pradesh (53%). Among the southern states, Karnataka has the highest shortfall at 40%. The rain deficiency is over 40% in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha too.</p> <p>The overall monsoon deficiency for the entire country until June 23 is 42%. This is one of the highest in the last 25 years after 2019 (47% deficiency ) and 2014 (44%).</p> .El Nino casts its shadow over India's onion capital Lasalgaon; farmers hit by monsoon delay.<p>“For the next week, monsoon rain is not expected in the central and northern parts of India. There may be a monsoon revival in the first week of July, but it won’t sustain. The revival won't be a strong one,” M Rajeevan, veteran weather scientist and former Secretary, Union Ministry of Earth Sciences told DH.</p> <p>The India Meteorological Department confirmed the monsoon's arrival in Mumbai nearly two weeks after its regular schedule of June 11. This is the fourth most delayed monsoon arrival in India’s financial capital in the last 60 years after 1974 (June 28), 2023 (June 26) and 2019 (June 25). In 1981 also, the monsoon reached Mumbai on June 23.</p> <p>“The south west monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, remaining parts of Telangana and Odisha, some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar today,” the IMD said in a statement.</p> <p>Conditions were favourable for monsoon’s further advancement into parts of Gujarat, more areas of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh and some parts of Madhya Pradesh during next 2-3 days, it said.</p> <p>Warnings of a potentially insufficient monsoon have raised alarm among farmers and policymakers. “In an El Nino year, a rainfall deficit June is not a good sign. The chances of revival in the later half of the monsoon is less due to the El Nino,” Rajeevan said.</p> <p>With the fear of a strong El Nino developing, the IMD last month downgraded its long range monsoon forecast to 90% of average rainfall between June and September.</p>