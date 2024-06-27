India offers to broker peace in Myanmar

New Delhi has been very cautious in its response to the military coup in Myanmar.

India’s strategic interests have always been holding it back from condemning the Myanmar Army as it has since long been trying to resist China’s bid to expand its geopolitical influence in the neighbouring South East Asian nation.

“Particularly flagged illegal narcotics, arms smuggling, and trafficking in persons as priority challenges,” Jaishankar wrote on X after meeting with his counterpart from Myanmar. He also sought cooperation for the early return of Indian nationals, who were trapped in Myawaddy in Myanmar and were being forced to work for transnational cyber crime gangs.

External Affairs Minister also pressed for credible security protection for ongoing projects in the country.

“Urged early return to the path of democratic transition in Myanmar. India stands ready to help in any manner,” he posted on X.