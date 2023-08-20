I.N.D.I.A official logo likely to be released on September 1

The official logo of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, popularly known as I.N.D.I.A, is likely to be released on September 1, during the third meeting of the Opposition bloc in Mumbai.

More than 80 delegates from over 26 parties are expected to attend the two day I.N.D.I.A meet on August 31 - September 1, which will be held at Grand Hyatt Hotel at Vakola in Mumbai's Santacruz.

“The meeting is crucial and we would have the deliberations ahead and chart our future course,” highly-placed sources told DH on Sunday evening after the meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies, which is making the necessary preparations.