I.N.D.I.A official logo likely to be released on September 1

The official logo of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, popularly known as I.N.D.I.A, is likely to be released on September 1, during the third meeting of the Opposition bloc in Mumbai.
More than 80 delegates from over 26 parties are expected to attend the two day I.N.D.I.A meet on August 31 - September 1, which will be held at Grand Hyatt Hotel at Vakola in Mumbai's Santacruz.
“The meeting is crucial and we would have the deliberations ahead and chart our future course,” highly-placed sources told DH on Sunday evening after the meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies, which is making the necessary preparations.
Top leaders of various political parties, including current and former chief ministers, would be attending the two-day meet. The delegates would start arriving on August 31 and in the evening there would be an informal dinner and talks.
There would be extensive deliberations on September 1 after which the official logo of I.N.D.I.A would be released followed by a press conference.
On Sunday, MVA leaders including Maharashtra Congress Working President Naseem Khan, Mumbai Congress President Prof Varsha Gaikwad, former union minister Milind Deora, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Raut, and Anil Desai, and Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray, NCP leader Narendra Verma, CPI leader Prakash Reddy, visited the hotel and held a review meeting.
The first meeting of the Opposition coalition met in Patna on 23 June followed by a two-day meeting in Bengaluru on 17-18 July, during which the word I.N.D.I.A was coined.
Apart from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the meeting will be attended by Chief Ministers of five states including Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), MK Stalin (Tamil Nadu), Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi) and Bhagwant Mann (Punjab).