India on path to reduce coal-based power in energy mix; targets over 64% renewables by 2030

He pointed out that India is already at 45 per cent (of non-fossil fuel based capacity) and reaching 50 per cent (renewable energy in energy mix) is not a challenge, but the country is targeting somewhere around 64 per cent-plus (non-fossil fuel based capacity) by 2030.

The country has recorded its peak power demand at 234 GW on August 17, 2023. In December last year, the power ministry has estimated the peak demand of 229 GW during this summer.