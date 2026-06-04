India on track to achieve 75 lakh rooftop solar households by December: Pralhad Joshi
The scheme, launched by the government in February 2024 with a total outlay of Rs 75,021 crore, aims to install rooftop solar systems and provide up to 300 units of free electricity every month to one crore households.
PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is transforming India's energy landscape at an unprecedented pace.
In two years, @PMSuryaGhar Muft Bijli Yojana has crossed the milestone of 40 lakh solar-powered households. With over 65 lakh applications already in the pipeline and a target of… pic.twitter.com/cXk6yWheko