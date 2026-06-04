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India on track to achieve 75 lakh rooftop solar households by December: Pralhad Joshi

The scheme, launched by the government in February 2024 with a total outlay of Rs 75,021 crore, aims to install rooftop solar systems and provide up to 300 units of free electricity every month to one crore households.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 16:07 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 16:07 IST
India NewsPralhad Joshisolar

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