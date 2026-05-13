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India opposes Pernod's liquor plea, firm says business 'hopelessly fettered'

Officials have rejected the pleas citing "serious" allegations levelled by India's financial crime agency that Pernod colluded ​with retailers in Delhi to illegally ⁠boost its market share in 2021.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 10:01 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 10:01 IST
India NewsDelhiLiquorPernod RicardPlea

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