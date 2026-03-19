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India orders oil, gas firms to share import, export data

India has been hit ⁠hard by the jump in crude prices and disruption in oil and gas supplies, but unlike China it has not moved to ban exports of refined fuel.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 02:20 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 02:20 IST
India NewsOilWest Asiagaswar

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