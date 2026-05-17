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India, other oil importers to bilaterally negotiate transit corridors with Iran: Moody's

In a global report on geopolitical risks, Moody's said there is little prospect of a swift and durable settlement between the US and Iran and with it the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 09:06 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 09:06 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsIranOil

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