Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India our greatest trade partner in South Asia, will tap huge potential of cooperation: Turkish President Erdogan

He also hailed the African Union becoming a member of the G20, saying it would revitalise the grouping.
Last Updated 10 September 2023, 13:28 IST

Follow Us

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said India is his country's greatest trade partner in South Asia and expressed confidence of tapping the huge potential of cooperation between the two countries.

Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the G20 leaders' summit, Erdogan also said that on the sidelines of the summit, he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India is our greatest trade partner in South Asia. And we will be able to tap the great potential of cooperation, primarily in the field of economy and many other sectors, after the election that took place in Turkiye earlier this year," he said.

He also hailed the African Union becoming a member of the G20, saying it would revitalise the grouping.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 September 2023, 13:28 IST)
India NewsWorld newsNarendra ModiTurkeyG20G20 summitRecep Tayyip Erdogan

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT