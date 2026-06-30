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India, Pakistan should return to negotiating table, says Mirwaiz

Mirwaiz asserted that if the US and Iran can come to the negotiating table after escalation, then India and Pakistan can also sit together and talk to resolve issues.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 10:31 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 10:31 IST
India NewsPakistanIndiaKashmirMirwaiz Umar Farooq

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