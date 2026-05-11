India, Peru likely to hold talks on free trade pact in June, diplomat says

<p>New Delhi: India and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/peru">Peru</a> will probably hold the next round of talks on a proposed free trade pact next month, a senior Peruvian diplomat told <em>Reuters</em>, adding that a deal could be signed by the end of the year.</p><p>"In principle, in June we are going to resume the negotiations," Javier Paulinich, Peru's ambassador to India, said.</p><p>Peru, the world's third-largest producer of copper, is also negotiating a chapter on critical minerals with India, Paulinich said.</p><p>India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.</p>.One killed, dozens hurt as Peru stadium event goes awry.<p>India's Hindalco Industries was also looking to buy copper from Peru, Paulinich said.</p><p>"I think they are trying to negotiate," he said.</p><p>Hindalco did not immediately respond to a <em>Reuters</em> email seeking comments.</p><p>Peru produced about 2.7 million metric tons of copper in 2024 and attracted $4.96 billion in foreign investment in the sector.</p><p>Anticipating a surge in demand and potential supply shortfalls, India, the world's fastest-growing major economy, has urged its mining companies to invest overseas to secure copper supply chains and manage possible disruptions, according to a government policy document published last year.</p><p>India, the world's second-biggest importer of refined copper, may have to source 91 per cent to 97 per cent of its copper concentrate requirements from overseas by 2047, according to official estimates.</p><p>India's copper imports rose 4 per cent to 1.2 million metric tons in the fiscal year to March 2025. Demand is expected to climb to 3 to 3.3 million tons by 2030 and 8.9 to 9.8 million tons by 2047, the government has said.</p>