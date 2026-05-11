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India, Peru likely to hold talks on free trade pact in June, diplomat says

Peru, the world's third-largest producer of copper, is also negotiating a chapter ​on critical minerals ⁠with India, Paulinich said.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 09:14 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 09:14 IST
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