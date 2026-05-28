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India plans a major overhaul of AI education: Task force calls for shift to industry-led, hands-on learning

The task force emphasised that curriculum reform must go hand-in-hand with faculty readiness and infrastructure upgrades.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 15:17 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 15:17 IST
India NewsEducationAI

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