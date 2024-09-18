India plans to keep buying cheap Russian oil: Hardeep Singh Puri

India is prepared to keep buying oil from Russian companies that are allowed to make such sales, since prices are cheap, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

Western sanctions on Russia over its war with Ukraine have capped the price Russia can charge for its crude oil, and India is prepared to buy oil and gas at the lowest possible prices from anyone, Puri told Reuters in an interview at the GasTech conference in Houston.

"If an entity is not under sanctions, there is no question I will buy from the cheapest supplier," he said.