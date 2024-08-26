India Political Live: Congress committee to meet at 11:30 am today to discuss candidates for Haryana assembly polls

Hello readers! Former CM of J&K Omar Abdullah said that everyone has imitated his party's manifesto and asserted that PDP should remove its candidates from the J&K assembly elections. CM Revanth Reddy claimed that his government is making all efforts to make Telangana a drug-free state. The Union Cabinet had on Saturday approved an assured 50% of salary as pension for 23 lakh government employees who joined service under the National Pension System. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest political updates across the nation.