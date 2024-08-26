India Political Live: Congress committee to meet at 11:30 am today to discuss candidates for Haryana assembly polls
Hello readers! Former CM of J&K Omar Abdullah said that everyone has imitated his party's manifesto and asserted that PDP should remove its candidates from the J&K assembly elections. CM Revanth Reddy claimed that his government is making all efforts to make Telangana a drug-free state. The Union Cabinet had on Saturday approved an assured 50% of salary as pension for 23 lakh government employees who joined service under the National Pension System. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest political updates across the nation.
Congress committee to meet at 11:30 am today to discuss candidates for Haryana assembly polls
03:0026 Aug 2024
Even we can say young artists are losing opportunities because of old actors who continue to act, says Durai Murugan on Rajnikanth's 'old student' remark
02:5926 Aug 2024
Youths are ready and willing to come to our side, says Udhayanidhi Stalin on Rajnikanth's 'old student' remark
03:0226 Aug 2024
In DMK we have many old students. All these old students are rank holders and saying they won't leave the class, says actor Rajnikanth
09:4026 Aug 2024
08:4126 Aug 2024
Changing demography in Assam is a big threat to the identity of the state and its people, says Ashok Singhal
#WATCH | Assam Minister Ashok Singhal says, "Changing demography in Assam is a big threat to the identity of Assam and the Assamese people. 24 rape incidents are not isolated...This is a fight between cultured people and uncultured people..." (25.08) pic.twitter.com/iX58U67p4r
Tamil Nadu | On actor Rajnikanth's 'old student' remark, Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Durai Murugan said, "In a similar situation, even we can say young artists are losing opportunities because of old actors who continue to act in dying stage, even after growing beards and… pic.twitter.com/APWjAK9PwO