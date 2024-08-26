Home
LIVE
India Political Live: Congress committee to meet at 11:30 am today to discuss candidates for Haryana assembly polls

Hello readers! Former CM of J&K Omar Abdullah said that everyone has imitated his party's manifesto and asserted that PDP should remove its candidates from the J&K assembly elections. CM Revanth Reddy claimed that his government is making all efforts to make Telangana a drug-free state. The Union Cabinet had on Saturday approved an assured 50% of salary as pension for 23 lakh government employees who joined service under the National Pension System. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest political updates across the nation.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 August 2024, 04:10 IST

Highlights
04:1026 Aug 2024

Congress committee to meet at 11:30 am today to discuss candidates for Haryana assembly polls

03:0026 Aug 2024

Even we can say young artists are losing opportunities because of old actors who continue to act, says Durai Murugan on Rajnikanth's 'old student' remark

02:5926 Aug 2024

Youths are ready and willing to come to our side, says Udhayanidhi Stalin on Rajnikanth's 'old student' remark

03:0226 Aug 2024

In DMK we have many old students. All these old students are rank holders and saying they won't leave the class, says actor Rajnikanth

09:4026 Aug 2024

08:4126 Aug 2024

Changing demography in Assam is a big threat to the identity of the state and its people, says Ashok Singhal

08:3026 Aug 2024

08:2926 Aug 2024

08:3226 Aug 2024

Published 26 August 2024, 02:55 IST
