India Political Updates | Kejriwal to meet Delhi L-G today; likely to resign from CM post
Hello readers, suspense over the new Delhi CM grew on Monday as AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal held 'one on one' meeting with AAP leaders, while Atishi emerged as the front-runner for the post. Kejriwal is set to meet L-G V K Saxena today at 4:30 pm to submit his resignation. As Modi 3.0 completed 100 days, the Congress claimed that PM Modi in his third term had proven to be 'weak'. Meanwhile in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad was booked for kicking up a row by announcing a Rs 11 lakh reward to anyone chopping off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system. Track all the political updates here, only with DH.
Last Updated : 17 September 2024, 03:15 IST
Shiv Sena MLA who announced Rs 11 lakh reward for cutting off Rahul’s tongue booked amid row
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has kicked up a row by announcing a Rs 11 lakh reward to anyone chopping off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system.
As the remarks triggered a political firestorm and raised calls for action, police on Monday night registered a case against the Buldhana MLA.
Those filled with hate not leaving any chance to defame the country: PM Modi's veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi
Training guns on the Opposition on the completion of 100 days in office in his third term, PM Modi on Monday said people filled with hate are trying to defame India and Gujarat. The prime minister was speaking at a function in Gujarat where he inaugurated many development projects.
100 days of Modi 3.0: Congress slams PM as 'weak', says running 'U-turn' govt
With Modi 3.0 completing 100 days, the Congress on Monday claimed that Narendra Modi in his third term had proven to be a "weak" prime minister who was dependent on crutches and setting new records for U-turns.
Suspense over new Delhi CM: Kejriwal holds one on one meeting with AAP leaders; Atishi front-runner for top post
Suspense over the new Delhi chief minister grew on Monday as AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal held "one on one" meetings with members of party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) and ministers, while Atishi emerged as the front-runner for the post.
Published 17 September 2024, 03:15 IST