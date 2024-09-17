India Political Updates | Kejriwal to meet Delhi L-G today; likely to resign from CM post

Hello readers, suspense over the new Delhi CM grew on Monday as AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal held 'one on one' meeting with AAP leaders, while Atishi emerged as the front-runner for the post. Kejriwal is set to meet L-G V K Saxena today at 4:30 pm to submit his resignation. As Modi 3.0 completed 100 days, the Congress claimed that PM Modi in his third term had proven to be 'weak'. Meanwhile in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad was booked for kicking up a row by announcing a Rs 11 lakh reward to anyone chopping off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system. Track all the political updates here, only with DH.